New election regulations in place for returning ballots

BOZEMAN- New regulations are in place that could affect the way you turn in your ballot accross the state.
In last November's election, a referendum passed making it so that one person can only turn in six ballots at a time.
“It will prevent people from harvesting large groups of ballots,” Eric Semerad Clerk & Recorder said, “[and then] maybe not delivering those ballots to the election department and affecting elections that way,”
So now if you're turning in a ballot for a family member you're limited to six and you have to fill out Collection Registry form before it can be turned in.
This will be the second election in Gallatin County with these new regulations are in effect.
The previous was a special election in this current election 90% of residents in Gallatin County are eligible to vote.
The current election will have several school levies and school board offices open.
It's important to note that ballots are due in this election May 7 by 8 p.m.
Information pertaining to that form can be found here.