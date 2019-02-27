New display at the Museum of the Rockies that will have your kids saying WOW

BOZEMAN- A new exhibit at the Museum of the Rockies will have you saying wow.
The museum has a new transitional exhibit between modern-day Yellowstone and the dinosaurs called the Cenozoic Corridor.
The Cenozoic Corridor houses fossils from 66 million years ago that once called Montana home.
“It’s great to be able to share the fossils of Montana with the world,” John R. Horner Curator of Paleontology Dr. John S. Scannella said “To take them from buried in the ground, to exposing them, bringing them to the lab here, taking them out of the rock then being able to put some of them on display so everyone can see some of the amazing creatures that used to roam Montana.”
The exhibit has on display a massive mammals that lived in between dinosaurs and modern-day humans.
There is a mammoth, rhinoceros, and even a bone crushing dog.
If you'd like to experience this exhibit for yourself all you have to do is click here for more information.