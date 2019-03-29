MISSOULA - New details were released Friday afternoon about a suspect arrested in West Yellowstone for violating a protection order.
Documents filed in federal court say that Charles Gibson Bailey was court-ordered in February to stay away from his ex-girlfriend. As such, Bailey was barred from possessing a firearm.
On March 25, a video surveillance system recorded Bailey walking up to his ex-girlfriend's apartment and spraying an "unidentified liquid" on the doorknob and deadbolt. Bailey later told officers that he had damaged his fingerprints due to touching an acidic substance without gloves, records say.
The same day, a Forest Service law enforcement officer noticed Bailey's truck parked outside a hardware store with a revolver on the dashboard. He contacted local police and sheriff's deputies, who arrested Bailey for possession of a firearm, in violation of the court's protection order.
Deputies noticed several weapons in Bailey's truck, including an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, a semi-automatic pistol mounted under the steering wheel and a bolt action rifle across the backseat.
On Wednesday, March 27, ATF agents along with Lewis and Clark County bomb technicians served a search warrant on the truck and found several loaded firearms.
Bailey is in custody in Missoula County jail on a federal hold.
Court documents have not yet been released regarding why authorities searched a residence in West Yellowstone on Thursday, March 28.