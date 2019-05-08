THREE FORKS - One small Gallatin County community is celebrating a new trail system that could change everything
The path is a dream come true in many ways residents of Three Forks, with the existing trail system in town already being a major source of pride for the community. But the Last Best Place won't be the last stop for this trail.
The Great American Rail Trail, a rails-to-trails project that replaces old, out-of-use railroads into biking and walking trails, will be the first multi-use trail that runs from coast to coast. Enthusiasm for the project is palpable in Three Forks.
For the 2,000 Three Forks residents, inclusion in the rail trail is a game-changer. The Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad, commonly known as the Milwaukee Railroad, essentially built the town of Three Forks when it was laid in the late-1800s, and hit it with a gut-punch when it shuttered in 1980.
At the time, there were 160 railroad families in the town, all of whom had to retire, transition to new careers, or leave town.
Three Forks has gotten back on its feet, but its identity still lies in the shadow of the railroad. Now, with trails replacing rails, a light of hope is emerging.
Gene Townsend has been there every step of the way, from Three Forks mayor for nearly three decades to current city councilor. And Townsend has been instrumental in incorporating Three Forks into the Great American Rail Trail.
"The community of Three Forks really supported this trail," says Townsend. "With money, with work, with support. And for a small town, it's been a really big deal for us."
The trail and its bicyclists could bring a transformative impact to the town.
"There's a real economic factor in this," Townsend explains. "Bicyclists, they come to our community, they support our local establishments, our cafes, our bars."
Three Forks is seen by directors of the rails-to-trails movement to be the first step into Montana.
"They were really excited to be part of this project early on," says trails planner for the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, Kevin Belanger, "[to] be kind of the, the gateway for Montana."
"It's gonna give us some recognition, and hopefully will help us grow and get to that next spot we want to go," says Townsend. "It'll happen. I know it'll happen, so it's gonna happen."
The Great American Rail Trail is about 52% complete.