New Bozeman mayor to be sworn in Monday night

BOZEMAN- A new administration is preparing to take over in Bozeman.
At Mondays Bozeman City commissioners meeting a new mayor will be sworn in.
Current Deputy Mayor Chris Mehl will step into the role of mayor.
Mehl has been vocal on topics he wishes to take on.
With 10 people moving to Bozeman every day one a big talker for him is the affordable housing crisis along with the proper management of the growth in the city.
In a stamen Mehl said:
“It’s an honor to serve Bozeman. I look forward to working with citizens, staff and the other commissioners on important issues facing our community such as affordable housing, improving our community outreach, and preserving Bozeman’s high quality of life.”
Right now, the outgoing mayor Cyndy Andrus, who won re-election will step into the role of deputy mayor for two years and then again become mayor.
The swearing-in ceremony will take place later this evening at around 6 p.m. at the Bozeman commissioners meeting.
You can follow the new mayor on twitter by following this link. Mehl tweets regularly about his plans for his new job and projects he’s working on.