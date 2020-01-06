BOZEMAN, Mont. - On Monday night, a new group of leaders in Bozeman were sworn into service, including Mayor Chris Mehl, Deputy Mayor Cyndy Andrus, City Commissioner Michael Wallner, and Judge Karl P. Seel.
Andrus, Wallner, and Seel were all elected to their positions in November, while Mehl was voted in in November of 2017.
It was a passing of the baton as former mayor Cyndy Andrus gave former deputy mayor Chris Mehl tips on how to be the best leader for a growing Bozeman, just minutes before they switched roles.
Mehl has served as deputy mayor for the last two years, which he describes as being a mayor with "training wheels."
As a former policy director for a Bozeman-based economic research group, Mehl knows better than most how his decisions will impact Bozeman for decades to come.
With that in mind, he's calling on Bozemanites to make their voices heard so that he can make the most informed choices as the city's leader.
“You govern with the consent of the voters," Mehl said on Monday evening. "So, that consent to govern is essential - but you also learn from voters."
Now that his "training wheels" are off, the two points Mehl says he's most excited to focus on during his mayoral term over the next two years are affordable housing and community engagement.
"Next year, we start affordable housing, we’re gonna do our strategic plan at the end of the month," Mehl explained. "It would be great to hear from as many people as possible. So... call me! 581-4992. Email us, come down to a meeting. Whatever it is, take some time, let us know what’s on your mind. You can make a difference.”
Affordable housing has often been described as a crisis in Bozeman, as people continue to move to the area at an unprecedented rate and contractors struggle to put up financially accessible housing quickly enough for new residents.