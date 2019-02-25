New Bozeman High School needs colors and mascot

BOZEMAN- The new High School is scheduled to be named on Monday night - and next, they're asking for community input on the mascot and school colors.
With the new high school on track for completion, Superintendent Rob Watson says the school district is also getting down to the finer details in the building.
“The bleachers in the new school have not been ordered, and we want to be able to order those bleachers in colors of that school," Watson said. "So that’s why we’re trying to do the colors right now."
The superintendent says many people have suggested using black as one of the colors. He says the idea is to use black and a different color to complement Bozeman High School, which uses red and black.
To submit a color and mascot suggestion click here.
The colors and mascot must be unique and not a copy, here is a list of colors and mascots not eligible for selection.
AA High Schools
Belgrade High Panthers Green/White
BSD7 Schools
Chief Joseph Eagles
Local Schools
Anderson Panthers
Gallatin Gateway Gators
LaMotte Bears
Monforton Wildcats