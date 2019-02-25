New Bozeman High School needs colors and mascot

BOZEMAN- The new High School is scheduled to be named on Monday night - and next, they're asking for community input on the mascot and school colors.

With the new high school on track for completion, Superintendent Rob Watson says the school district is also getting down to the finer details in the building.

“The bleachers in the new school have not been ordered, and we want to be able to order those bleachers in colors of that school," Watson said. "So that’s why we’re trying to do the colors right now."

The superintendent says many people have suggested using black as one of the colors. He says the idea is to use black and a different color to complement Bozeman High School, which uses red and black.

To submit a color and mascot suggestion click here.

The colors and mascot must be unique and not a copy, here is a list of colors and mascots not eligible for selection.

AA High Schools

Belgrade High               Panthers                                Green/White

Billings Senior               Broncs                                   Orange/Black

Billings Skyview            Falcons                                  Blue/Silver/White

Billings West                 Golden Bears                         Black/Yellow-Gold

Bozeman High              Hawks                                    Red/Black

Butte High                   Bulldogs                                 Purple/White

​Great Falls CMR            Rustlers                                 Green/Gold

​Great Falls High            Bison                                     Blue/White

Helena Capital              Bruins                                    Brown/Gold

Helena High                 Bengals                                  Maroon/Silver

Kalispell Flathead         Braves/Bravettes                     Black/Orange

Kalispell Glacier           Wolfpack                                 Blue/Green

Missoula Big Sky          Eagles                                    Blue/Gold

Missoula Hellgate         Knights                                   Red/Gold

Missoula Sentinel         Spartans                                 Purple/Gold       

BSD7 Schools

Chief Joseph                  Eagles

Sacajawea                     Falcons

Emily Dickinson              Huskies

Hawthorne                     Hedgehogs

Hyalite                           Hikers

Irving                             Owls

Longfellow                      Lynx

Meadowlark                    Meadowlarks

Morning Star                   None

Whittier                          Wildcats

Local Schools 

Anderson                        Panthers

Cottonwood

Gallatin Gateway             Gators

LaMotte                          Bears

Malmborg

Monforton                       Wildcats

  

Tags

Reporter, Wake Up Montana

Recommended for you