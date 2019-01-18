New Bozeman high school boundary lines up for discussion

BOZEMAN- In 2017 voters approved a $125 million bond to build a new high school. Right now that high school has not yet been named but is on track to open for the 2020 school year.
Currently, a transitional committee serves to make decisions needed in preparation for the opening of the school.
The committee's responsibilities include determining the school's name, mascot and the new school’s colors along with making recommendations for boundary lines.
Next Tuesday the transitional committee will meet to discuss recommendations for boundary lines.
Over the course of the last several months, five boundary scenarios were proposed to the committee. They have now been narrowed down to two options, Option Band Option D.
Available here for your viewing here.
Both of these options are being considered because it gives equal distribution to students coming from rural schools and will not send all of those students coming from the rural areas to one building.
Superintendent Rob Watson understands that some anxiety comes from splitting the district wants to reassure parents that have nothing to worry about.
“Our goal all along was to create two comprehensive high schools that would offer wonderful academic programs and activity programs my hope is that people realize no matter where they live in town they’re going to get a good quality education,” Watson said.
The job of the transition committee is to make recommendations to the school board. Once the recommendations are made the school board will bring it to a vote. The transitional committee has regular meetings you can click hereto view that schedule.
If you would like to leave feedback for the members of that committee, you can email them at this address highschoolfuture@bsd7.org