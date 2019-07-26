BOZEMAN- A new mural highlights a special endangered bird as part of the Sweet Pea Festival's work with the Endangered Species Mural Project.
Artist Juliene Sinclair has painted murals across town and across the world.
Recently she painted the one on the back of the fly-fishing shop in downtown Bozeman.
But this wall is different because she showcasing the beauty of an endangered bird tin hopes that people will want to save it.
Whooping cranes are one of just two crane species native to the Americas (the other being sandhill cranes.) Full-grown whooping cranes are as large as a goose and taller than any other North American bird. The population fell to only 15 individuals in the 1940s due to over-hunting and habitat loss.
Sinclair's mural features two whooping cranes. The work is being funded by the Sweet Pea Festival.
“I naturally became really excited, I love animals, I love murals, and I like to honor animals especially in peril,” Sinclair said.
Part of the Sweet Pea Festival's mission is to give back to the community and in total they’ve given back over $380,000 for the arts.
“The whooping cranes are beautiful,” Sinclair said, “they’ve had an interesting and rough history and I’m looking forward to honoring them in a big really beautiful way.”
Sinclair and Sweet Pea are hopeful that her art will help make a difference in protecting these animals.