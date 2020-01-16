New “adulting class,” in Bozeman geared towards teaching high school starting Friday night

BOZEMAN- A group in Bozeman is teaching students in the area a crash course in adulting.
It’s starting Friday, January, 17 in Bozeman at the Pilgrim United Church of Christ and the goal is to help your child leave a little more independent.
This crash course is just simply put in a safe place to fail. Students are going to be learning this week how to bake a cake, and they’re going get to eat it too.
The lesson includes so much more than just simply cooking. Making a cake provides the opportunity to have a large conversation with experts.
Teaching students in the class that it's always appropriate to ask questions when you don't know the answer.
Danielle Rogers who is teaching the class and works as the Christian Education Director at Pilgrim United Church of Christ explains that the only way to do something this trial and error, so she is setting up a trial for the students.
“I just want the kids to have an opportunity to feel that are learning a skill that will set them up for success,” Rogers said, “the only way that you can do any of these adulting like task is through practice in a comfortable place with other adults that can mentor you and help encourage you.”
Now, this class is a new concept here in the area, for the next several month's classes will tackle something new and different.
This week is cake baking, the following month will be pasta making, financial stability and then spiritual and meditation guidance.
All of this is being done to help students here in the Bozeman area take on adulting after graduation.
But for Rogers, she is using this class as a way to after losing her mom last May.
“It’s only been eight months since her passing,” Rogers said, “but as more time passes I see more gifts that she gave me if I can instill those gifts into other people, and youth, and children I feel her legacy lives on.”
Rogers went onto say that several students in the area told her that they don’t feel ready for college.
She’s hoping this class not only will help students head into the next chapter of their life prepared but let them know it’s always ok to ask for help.
If you would like to attend this class or know a child in the area who would like to attend, you can follow this link for more information.
The class is free and open to middle school, high school and even MSU students in the area.