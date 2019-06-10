Nelson Road closed in Gallatin County
- Bradley Warren
- Updated
BOZEMAN- June 10, 2019, Nelson Road will be closed.
This is between Butch Cassidy Drive and Airport Road.
This Traffic alert will be in place between Monday, June, 19 through Friday, June 14.
This is for a bridge replacement.
*Information courtesy of Gallatin County Government
Bradley Warren
Reporter, Wake Up Montana
