Neighbors frustrated by rezoning of Bozeman parking lot

BOZEMAN- The City of Bozeman zoning board met to discuss a parking lot on the corner of Willson and Villard.
The owner of the lot applied for a zoning change, and it was approved, leaving neighbors frustrated with what could be developed.
The parking lot that used to be zoned half R-4 and half B-3 meaning half of it was zoned for residential and a half of it was zoned for commercial.
Now, this lot down the road could be turned into an apartment complex with commercial entities on the ground floor.
“With what we're seeing going on in Bozeman right now I think there’s always the possibility that we get an application in tomorrow for something or someone to develop that property,” Martin Matsen Director of Community Development said.
People who live in the neighborhood say they are already impacted by the development around the area.
“I purchased it to live in a nice neighborhood and to have a nice yard and be close to town,” Holly Fretwell who lives in the neighborhood said, “but being part of a business area is not what I intended so it’s likely to change the whole flavor of the neighborhood.”
She went on to say it’s extremely difficult to find street parking in the neighborhood already and is fearful what other commercial businesses and the high-rise apartment could potentially mean for that situation.
Whatever happens behind her house is only going to make that situation worse, Fretwell believes that ultimately she could see herself leaving the neighborhood over the development.
Fretwell added that she went to the zoning board meeting and felt like the conversation was good but ultimately does not believe this is what's best for her community.
Right now this parking lot sits across from the Medical Arts Building which houses The VA, Matsen added if the lot was developed it would not affect the parking for people who use that building.