2nd Annual Zombie Walk happing today to benefit food banks in Belgrade

BELGRADE- All right zombies at home this one is for you.

Today in Belgrade is the 2nd Annual Zombie Walk being hosted by the Bozeman Paranormal Society

They will have makeup to apply so you look the part.

There will be activities and some entertainment as well. They are asking you to bring items to help the local food bank.

Wish lists from the food banks are as followed-

VALLEY FOOD BANK

DONATION WISH LIST

Cold Cereal

Pasta

Chicken Soup

Canned Tomato products

Peanut Butter

Tuna

Canned Vegetables

Canned Fruit

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT!

GALLATIN VALLEY FOOD BANK

DONATION WISH LIST

Cold Cereal

Pasta

Chicken Soup

Canned Tomato products

Peanut Butter

Tuna

Canned Vegetables

Canned Fruit

To take part in the walk you can get more information here.

