2nd Annual Zombie Walk happing today to benefit food banks in Belgrade

BELGRADE- All right zombies at home this one is for you.
Today in Belgrade is the 2nd Annual Zombie Walk being hosted by the Bozeman Paranormal Society
They will have makeup to apply so you look the part.
There will be activities and some entertainment as well. They are asking you to bring items to help the local food bank.
Wish lists from the food banks are as followed-
VALLEY FOOD BANK
DONATION WISH LIST
Cold Cereal
Pasta
Chicken Soup
Canned Tomato products
Peanut Butter
Tuna
Canned Vegetables
Canned Fruit
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT!
GALLATIN VALLEY FOOD BANK
DONATION WISH LIST
Cold Cereal
Pasta
Chicken Soup
Canned Tomato products
Peanut Butter
Tuna
Canned Vegetables
Canned Fruit
GALLATIN VALLEY FOOD BANK
DONATION WISH LIST
Cold Cereal
Pasta
Chicken Soup
Canned Tomato products
Peanut Butter
Tuna
Canned Vegetables
Canned Fruit
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT!
GALLATIN VALLEY FOOD BANK
DONATION WISH LIST
Cold Cereal
Pasta
Chicken Soup
Canned Tomato products
Peanut Butter
Tuna
Canned Vegetables
Canned Fruit
To take part in the walk you can get more information here.