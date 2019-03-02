Nationals on the line in the final game for MSU hockey

BOZEMAN- A Montana Miracle on Ice has the MSU Bobcat Hockey team heading into their third game at their first appearance at regionals in school history.
The winners of this game move onto nationals.
The Cutting Edge second game having the fans at the edge of their seats.
The team taking on top-ranked Boise State and with 0.7 seconds left in the game and a tied score, Number 6 Ryan Padden of Fort Peck, MT shoots the winning goal moving them onto the third and final game of the regional conference.
“We tied it up and won in the last second…..It's wild,” Assistant Coach Pete Kamman said.
Regardless of the outcome tonight, MSU has already made it further than they were projected.
The Mighty Bobcats back tonight at 7 P.M. for that final game against the Williston State College Tetons.
You can watch that game live by clicking here.
Heading into the game the MSU Bobcat Band sent a video message for the hockey team,
Viedo Highlights
How about this for a Cinderella Story - @msubobcathockey pulled out a LITERAL last second goal to defeat #1 Boise State today. Just got word they'll be playing Williston State at 7 tomorrow at the Oceanside Ice Arena in Tempe. Way to go Cats!#mtscores pic.twitter.com/IGKfOmkJ2V— Hailey Sutton (@HaileyKFBB) March 2, 2019