Weather experts across the country say Montanans just endured one of the coldest winters on record, with some of the most extreme weather seen in the continental U.S. in modern history.
Cold temperatures and heavy snow that struck in early February and stayed through March led to new records throughout the state.
The Washington Post writes that Great Falls bore the worst of it, with a record-setting streak of 32 days with the temperature below freezing.
Montana also set a new record low for the month, with the temperature recorded at -46 in Elk Park, north of Butte, on a day in early March.
A meteorologist in Great Falls told the Washington Post that a high-pressure front off the West Coast brought warm temperatures to Alaska and pushed the extremely cold arctic air down the Rocky Mountains toward Montana and the Dakotas.
