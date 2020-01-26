National School Choice Week, which celebrates K-12 education options that help America's students succeed, kicked off around the country on Sunday.
Around the country, a record-breaking 51,300 events and activities are taking place from January 26-February 1, in the largest series of education-related events in the United States's history. It has grown significantly since the first week in January 2011, which held only 150 events nationally.
In southwest Montana, 14 events will be taking place during the week.
The week is - according the organization in charge of National School Choice Week - meant to be positive, nonpolitical, and nonpartisan. It celebrates all kinds of primary and secondary education, including "traditional public schools, public magnet schools, public charter schools, online schools, private schools, and homeschooling." The week is used by each type of school to highlight its achievements and strengths.
