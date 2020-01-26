Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 3 INCHES. * WHERE...GALLATIN, MADISON AND BEAVERHEAD. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY AND SNOW COVERED ROAD CONDITIONS ALONG WITH REDUCED VISIBILITY AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&