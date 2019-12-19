BOZEMAN, Mont. - A national religious freedom organization is demanding that Bozeman Public Schools reinstate a Christian club after the high school dropped its sponsorship due to the organization's national purity pledge, which school officials say discriminates against LGBTQIA students.
A group of four female high school students brought the sexuality pledge and Statement of Faith to the attention of school administrators early this year, pointing out that the national Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) club's statement of faith and sexual purity pledge for adult leaders expressed that homosexuality is a sin.
The organization's Statement of Faith reads, in part:
We believe God’s design for sexual intimacy is to be expressed only within the context of marriage. God instituted marriage between one man and one woman as the foundation of the family and the basic structure of human society. For this reason, we believe that marriage is exclusively the union of one man and one woman. (Genesis 2:24; Matthew 19:5-6; Mark 10:6-9; Romans 1:26-27; 1 Corinthians 6:9)
After consulting with legal experts and determining the club did violate school rules for discrimination against gay and lesbian individuals, school administrators gave student members the choice to cut ties with the national FCA organization and stay on as a school-sponsored club, or to lose school sponsorship. Even if they chose to lose sponsorship, the students would still be allowed to hold meetings at the school, but could not make school-wide intercom announcements and would need to clarify on posters (in the form of a sticker) that they were not a school-sponsored organization.
The school withdrew its sponsorship of FCA on November 21.
FCA student members pushed back, attaining representation from the Alliance Defending Freedom, an Arizona-based conservative Christian nonprofit.
On Monday, after sending a private letter to school officials the week before, the organization issued a public message to Bozeman Public Schools, giving the district a deadline to reinstate FCA.
The letter implies the possibility of suing the district on the basis of religious discrimination. The deadline passed on Wednesday with no action from Bozeman Public Schools.
In the letter, Alliance Defending Freedom says that the actions of school officials "violate federal law under the Equal Access Act, jeopardize federal funding to BHS, and ignore 30-year Supreme Court precedent protecting the rights of religious student clubs to be treated equally with other student clubs."
Bozeman Superintendent Bob Connors told Montana Right Now on Thursday that, while the district supports the club's right to meet at Bozeman High, it is removing sponsorship in order to follow Montana law and uphold the separation of church and state.
“The Montana Constitution is pretty clear: it doesn’t matter if it’s a Baptist or a Catholic, Episcopalian... we just can’t officially recognize a Christian club, because of the Montana Constitution," said Connors. "We want to allow the kids to have either track for their social, emotional well-being. And so, we’re going to try to do that as long as we can within the definitions of the law.”
Connors says it's unclear how FCA, as a religious organization, was originally approved to be one of the school's sponsored clubs when it started at the high school five years ago. Connors added that he wasn't aware of any other religious organizations currently sponsored by the school, and that the district was making efforts to ensure they were following Montana constitution guidelines with the other sponsored clubs.