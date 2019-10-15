National Fossil Day celebrations taking place in Bozeman

BOZEMAN- October 16 is National Fossil Day, and heading to check out the dinos on display at Museum of the Rockies is an ideal way to celebrate.
The Museum of the Rockies has nearly every type of dinosaur you can imagine, with about 400,000 bones in the collection.
The museum's mission is to preserve and protect the prehistoric artifacts for generations to come.
The state of Montana has a rich history of dinosaurs. The world’s first identified T-Rex was found in the Hell Creek area near Jordan.
Montana’s T-Rex, Big Mike was found near Fort Peck Lake and is one of the most complete T-Rexes ever found. It's now on display at the Smithsonian.
“Montana is probably one of the richest states when it comes to dinosaur paleontology I’d say,” Scott Williams, Paleontology and Lab Field Specialist said.
Williams hopes this National Fossil day he can help kids become interested in sciences and hopefully down the road work in science-related industries.
For Williams, his job is more than hunting down bones.
“It has a second life, and our job is to tell the story that’s locked in its bones to the general public,” Williams said.
