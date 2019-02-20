Bozeman High School #2 design

A mock-up of the second high school by CTA Group.

 CTA Group

BOZEMAN - The results are in for suggestions on what to name Bozeman's second high school. Earlier this month, the school board reached out to the public, asking them to submit their ideas online.

There were only a few guidelines for the new school's name: the winner must have local significance historically or geographically, any person must have been dead for at least five years, and it must be a significantly different name than a neighboring school.

For some, the name should be meaningful to Bozeman's local wildlife.

"Cutthroat, cutthroat for sure," says Britney Ference.

"After my artwork, my latest art sculpture," agrees Ference's friend, artist Jake Heckman. "I'm just more partial to the animal names because I'm a wildlife sculptor."

And others suggest paying homage to local icons - like famed climber and Bozemanite Alex Lowe, or notable mountain feature Storm Castle between Bozeman and Big Sky - is the best way to go.

One in particular: famous Lakota war chief Red Cloud.

"I just admired him," Livingston resident Parks Reece says. "He was a brilliant war chief, very tough. Very smart."

The new high school is expected to open in 2020. A group of students, parents, and faculty that make up the high school transition committee will now cut the list down to 3-5 options, which they'll submit to the school board for final approval. The decision is expected to be made later in February.

Here's the full list of 162 suggestions:

1. Abraham 

2. Absaroka 

3. Albert Einstein 

4. Alex Lowe 

5. Alexander Hamilton 

6. Alice (Greenough) Orr 

7. Alpine 

8. AM Russel 

9. Aspen 

10. Bannack 

11. Battle Ridge 

12. Baxter Creek 

13. Bay Area 

14. Bear Grass 

15. Betsy Ross 

16. Bitterroot 

17. Blackmore 

18. Blue Mountain 

19. Blue Sky 

20. Bogert 

21. Bozeman Century 

22. Bozeman Gateway 

23. Bozeman Mills 

24. Bozeman Peaks 

25. Bozeman Rescue 

26. Bozeman Trail 

27. Bozeman Senior West 

28. Bozeman West 

29. West Bozeman 

30. Caldera 

31. Caroline McGill 

32. Central Valley 

33. Chief Cameawait 

34. Chisholm 

35. Cold Smoke 

36. Constantine 

37. Cotton Oak 

38. Cottonwood 

39. Cottonwood Canyon 

40. Couloir 

41. Crazy Mountain

42. Cutthroat

43. David DeLaittre 

44. Defenders 

45. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr 

46. Drinking Horse 

47. Durston 

48. Elkins 

49. Elouise P. Cobell 

50. Evel Knievel 

51. Evelyn Cameron 

52. Frances Senska 

53. Frontier 

54. Gallatin 

55. Gallatin Canyon 

56. Gallatin County High School II 

57. Gallatin Peaks 

58. Gallatin River 

59. Gallatin Valley 

60. West Gallatin 

61. Gary Cooper 

62. Gary Tschache 

63. Gateway to the Mountains 

64. Gem Glacier 

65. Glennwood 

66. Granite Peak 

67. Hardscrabble 

68. Haring 

69. Hilgard Peak 

70. Hiney P. Lund 

71. Intermountain Millers 

72. James McGarry 

73. James Willard Schultz 

74. Jeanette Rankin 

75. John Colter 

76. John Jacobs 

77. John Kennedy 

78. John Marshall 

79. Jude High 

80. Langhor 

81. Lewis & Clark 

82. Meriwether 

83. William Clark 

84. Lone Mountain 

85. Lumi 

86. Madison 

87. Madison River 

88. Maiden Rock 

89. Majestic Mountain 

90. Malcolm Story 

91. Nelson Story 

92. Story 

93. Maurice Hilleman 

94. McLennon 

95. Michael P. Malone 

96. Mike Mansfield 

97. Montana 

98. Montana Rockies 

99. Mount Baldy 

100. Mountain 

101. Mountain Peak 

102. Mountain Valley 

103. Mountain View 

104. Mountain Vista 

105. Naya Nuki 

106. New World Quail 

107. Norman Maclean 

108. North 

109. Northern Rocky 

110. Old Coyote 

111. Palisade 

112. Palisade Falls 

113. Panorama 

114. Peaks 

115. Pillars of Learning 

116. Pioneer 

117. Ponderosa 

118. Ponderosa Pine 

119. Pretty Shield 

120. R.A. Baxter 

121. Red Cloud 

122. Reeves 

123. Ridge 

124. Ridge Line 

125. Ridgemont 

126. Rocky Mountain 

127. Rocky Ridge 

128. Rosa Beall 

129. Rosa Parks 

130. Ross Peak 

131. Rouse 

132. Running Eagle 

133. Salmon Fly 

134. Shining Mountains 

135. Snake Farm 

136. Snowy Mountain 

137. Spanish Peaks 

138. Springhill 

139. Storm Castle 

140. Sun Dance 

141. Susan B. Anthony 

142. Sweet Pea 

143. Tech City 

144. Theodore Roosevelt 

145. Trailblazer 

146. Trailhead 

147. Trails 

148. Treasure 

149. Treasure State 

150. Tree of Life 

151. Two Moons 

152. Valley 

153. Valley of the Flowers 

154. Valley View 

155. Valley West 

156. Vista View 

157. West Side 

158. West Valley 

159. Westslope 

160. Whitetail 

161. Willson 

162. Yellowstone

Tags

ABC Fox Reporter

Recommended for you