BOZEMAN - The results are in for suggestions on what to name Bozeman's second high school. Earlier this month, the school board reached out to the public, asking them to submit their ideas online.
There were only a few guidelines for the new school's name: the winner must have local significance historically or geographically, any person must have been dead for at least five years, and it must be a significantly different name than a neighboring school.
For some, the name should be meaningful to Bozeman's local wildlife.
"Cutthroat, cutthroat for sure," says Britney Ference.
"After my artwork, my latest art sculpture," agrees Ference's friend, artist Jake Heckman. "I'm just more partial to the animal names because I'm a wildlife sculptor."
And others suggest paying homage to local icons - like famed climber and Bozemanite Alex Lowe, or notable mountain feature Storm Castle between Bozeman and Big Sky - is the best way to go.
One in particular: famous Lakota war chief Red Cloud.
"I just admired him," Livingston resident Parks Reece says. "He was a brilliant war chief, very tough. Very smart."
The new high school is expected to open in 2020. A group of students, parents, and faculty that make up the high school transition committee will now cut the list down to 3-5 options, which they'll submit to the school board for final approval. The decision is expected to be made later in February.
Here's the full list of 162 suggestions:
1. Abraham
2. Absaroka
3. Albert Einstein
4. Alex Lowe
5. Alexander Hamilton
6. Alice (Greenough) Orr
7. Alpine
8. AM Russel
9. Aspen
10. Bannack
11. Battle Ridge
12. Baxter Creek
13. Bay Area
14. Bear Grass
15. Betsy Ross
16. Bitterroot
17. Blackmore
18. Blue Mountain
19. Blue Sky
20. Bogert
21. Bozeman Century
22. Bozeman Gateway
23. Bozeman Mills
24. Bozeman Peaks
25. Bozeman Rescue
26. Bozeman Trail
27. Bozeman Senior West
28. Bozeman West
29. West Bozeman
30. Caldera
31. Caroline McGill
32. Central Valley
33. Chief Cameawait
34. Chisholm
35. Cold Smoke
36. Constantine
37. Cotton Oak
38. Cottonwood
39. Cottonwood Canyon
40. Couloir
41. Crazy Mountain
42. Cutthroat
43. David DeLaittre
44. Defenders
45. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr
46. Drinking Horse
47. Durston
48. Elkins
49. Elouise P. Cobell
50. Evel Knievel
51. Evelyn Cameron
52. Frances Senska
53. Frontier
54. Gallatin
55. Gallatin Canyon
56. Gallatin County High School II
57. Gallatin Peaks
58. Gallatin River
59. Gallatin Valley
60. West Gallatin
61. Gary Cooper
62. Gary Tschache
63. Gateway to the Mountains
64. Gem Glacier
65. Glennwood
66. Granite Peak
67. Hardscrabble
68. Haring
69. Hilgard Peak
70. Hiney P. Lund
71. Intermountain Millers
72. James McGarry
73. James Willard Schultz
74. Jeanette Rankin
75. John Colter
76. John Jacobs
77. John Kennedy
78. John Marshall
79. Jude High
80. Langhor
81. Lewis & Clark
82. Meriwether
83. William Clark
84. Lone Mountain
85. Lumi
86. Madison
87. Madison River
88. Maiden Rock
89. Majestic Mountain
90. Malcolm Story
91. Nelson Story
92. Story
93. Maurice Hilleman
94. McLennon
95. Michael P. Malone
96. Mike Mansfield
97. Montana
98. Montana Rockies
99. Mount Baldy
100. Mountain
101. Mountain Peak
102. Mountain Valley
103. Mountain View
104. Mountain Vista
105. Naya Nuki
106. New World Quail
107. Norman Maclean
108. North
109. Northern Rocky
110. Old Coyote
111. Palisade
112. Palisade Falls
113. Panorama
114. Peaks
115. Pillars of Learning
116. Pioneer
117. Ponderosa
118. Ponderosa Pine
119. Pretty Shield
120. R.A. Baxter
121. Red Cloud
122. Reeves
123. Ridge
124. Ridge Line
125. Ridgemont
126. Rocky Mountain
127. Rocky Ridge
128. Rosa Beall
129. Rosa Parks
130. Ross Peak
131. Rouse
132. Running Eagle
133. Salmon Fly
134. Shining Mountains
135. Snake Farm
136. Snowy Mountain
137. Spanish Peaks
138. Springhill
139. Storm Castle
140. Sun Dance
141. Susan B. Anthony
142. Sweet Pea
143. Tech City
144. Theodore Roosevelt
145. Trailblazer
146. Trailhead
147. Trails
148. Treasure
149. Treasure State
150. Tree of Life
151. Two Moons
152. Valley
153. Valley of the Flowers
154. Valley View
155. Valley West
156. Vista View
157. West Side
158. West Valley
159. Westslope
160. Whitetail
161. Willson
162. Yellowstone