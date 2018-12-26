MANHATTAN, Mont. - Two people died in a Christmas Eve wreck on Interstate 90 involving two passenger vehicles and a semi.
Their names were released Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says Laci D. Burkhart, 35, of Willow Creek, and Judd Richard Smutt, 41, of Bozeman, died in the crash.
The Montana Highway Patrol says Burkhart and Smutt were in a Mercury Marquis traveling westbound when it slid across the median into the eastbound lanes and hit a semi truck.
The semi jack-knifed and hit a Ford Edge.
Troopers say both passengers in the Mercury were ejected and died on the scene.
The semi slid off the road and into a creek, but the driver was not injured. The four occupants of the Ford Edge were also unhurt.
Troopers say icy roads and speed are probably factors in the wreck.
The crash happened around 11 PM, troopers said.
Story updated 3:23 PM Dec. 26.