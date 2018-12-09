BELGRADE - Authorities say two people died in a head-on collision near Bridger Bowl over the weekend.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened near Flaming Arrow Road on Highway 86 on Dec. 8. One driver crossed into the other lane, hitting the other vehicle head-on, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
The driver's names were released Monday afternoon. The Gallatin County Sheriff says Deborah Jean Stratford, 65, of Bozeman, and Brett Randle Ferre, 41, also of Bozeman, both died on the scene.
Story updated 3:35 PM Monday, Dec. 10.