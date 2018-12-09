Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES ABOVE 6000 FEET, ARE EXPECTED. LESS THAN ONE INCH OF SNOW ACCUMULATION IN THE GALLATIN VALLEY. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH ON WEDNESDAY. * WHERE...SOUTHERN MADISON AND GALLATIN COUNTIES, WHICH INCLUDES THE WEST YELLOWSTONE AREA, REYNOLDS PASS, AND TARGHEE PASS. * WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. && MOLDAN