BOZEMAN - A woman is dead and a man is in custody after a shooting on Thursday, April 4.
Gallatin County court documents say William Frederick Bailey shot a woman twice while she was standing in front of their residence on the 2000 block of West Main Street.
Bailey, 56, told arresting officers that prior to the shooting, the two had been fighting about her seeing another man.
The woman died during emergency surgery at 2:15 AM on Friday morning.
She's identified as Cynthia Carol Wills, 59, of Bozeman.
Story updated April 8 with new information from Gallatin County.