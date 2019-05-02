BELGRADE - Authorities released the name of a man who died on Jackrabbit Lane in Belgrade on Thursday morning.
The Montana Highway Patrol responded to Jackrabbit Lane and Cameron Bridge Road just before 6:45 AM Thursday.
MHP Trooper Brad Moore says the vehicle was southbound on Jackrabbit Lane, drifted off the road, rolled and hit a power pole.
The Gallatin County Sheriff says Robert A Melson, 67, of Belgrade, died in the incident.
The sheriff says he died of a medical condition and not the vehicle crash.
The name of a different person who died in a separate incident on I-90 on Wednesday will not be released until relatives can be contacted, the sheriff says.