BUTTE, Mont. - Authorities have released the name of a local man who was killed while snowmobiling with friends in southwest Montana last week.
Douglas Baker, of Butte, was snowmobiling with a group of friends near Jackson, about 90 miles southwest of Butte, on January 12 when he became separated from his group and attempted to go up a hill. While on the hill, one of his snowmobile's skis dipped into an area with powdered snow, causing his vehicle to flip over.
Beaverhead County Coroner Julie Briggs said Sunday that Baker's friends found him trapped underneath his snowmobile. He died of positional asphyxiation.
The Montana Standard reports that Baker was 39 years old and was found roughly 20 miles from Skinner Meadows Road.