MANHATTAN, Mont. – A 46-year-old Belgrade man is dead after his pickup was hit by a train on Thursday morning.
The Montana Highway Patrol says around 7:30 AM, the man was crossing the tracks at a cross box when an oncoming train hit his Ford Super Duty.
There’s no stop sign or crossing arm at that intersection, near Heeb Road and Frontage Road.
The victim is identified as William Terry.
Investigators say it appears snowy weather played a role.
Story updated with new information on the victim's name and age from MHP.