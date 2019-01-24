Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 4500 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES AT MOUNTAIN PASS LEVEL, WITH 1 TO 3 INCHES EXCEPTED IN THE LOWER ELEVATIONS. ISOLATED AMOUNTS APPROACHING 10 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE NEAR RIDGETOPS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...ELEVATIONS ABOVE 4500 FEET IN CASCADE, JUDITH BASIN, BROADWATER, MEAGHER AND GALLATIN COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. && MOLDAN