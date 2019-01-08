BOZEMAN - Authorities have released the name of a Bozeman police officer who shot and killed a suspect.
Sgt. Ben Green is identified as the officer who shot and killed a suspect on Jan. 3. Police say the suspect brandished a handgun and hatchet at officers, "posing a lethal threat."
A release from the Bozeman Police Department says:
"Sergeant Green is a veteran officer with over 12 and a half years of service with the Bozeman Police Department. In accordance with departmental policy, Sergeant Green is on paid administrative leave while an internal review of the incident is conducted.
The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is continuing their investigation into the incident."