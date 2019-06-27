Music On Main 2019 kicks off in Bozeman with local group

BOZEMAN- Music on Main is back!
It costs roughly $50,000 to put on eight Music on Main events together for the Bozeman community.
This year they've worked on growing the kid's area so there’s more for the kids along with adding more food trucks.
Last year over 20,000 people attended and they’re expecting that many if not more over the course of the next eight weeks.
During the event, streets will be transformed from congested with cars too full of people dancing.
This year a new feature is going to make you feel like you’re at a giant concert and not in downtown Bozeman
“So this year we have a new stage we’re going to have that on the first and last shows we’ve worked with Jereco Studios for many years and they do a great job for us,” Ellie Staley Downtown Bozeman Partnership and Director said, “they’re really going to bring it this year.”
This year ‘s festivities start with Page and the People’s Band which is a local group from here in Montana.
“I think my favorite part about Music on Main is Bozeman gathering on Main Street,” Staley said, “Bozeman loves this event they come out in full force every week for eight weeks it’s just a really great time to have fun before the weekend.”
Now there are a few rules that the city and the downtown association would like you to follow if you attend-
No glass or aluminum containers,
No pets,
No coolers,
No smoking,
This is a family-friendly event and they are asking everyone to follow those rules for that reason.
The full lineup can be found here.