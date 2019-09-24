BOZEMAN, Mont. - Frank Mecca has worked as a painter and handyman at the Gallatin History Museum for the last year, in that time making such a big impact on his coworkers that they’re rallying around him in full force during a major time of need.
Mecca has been living with a lung condition for year, but it hasn’t slowed him down from doing amazing work in the museum.
With a lung transplant hopefully on the horizon, Mecca’s coworkers are hoping to give a him a chance to breathe easy again.
The Gallatin History Museum stands quietly next to the Gallatin County Courthouse, the same place it’s been since the early 1980s.
Most of the museum hadn’t been painted in 35 years until Frank Mecca came along.
The 70-year-old repainted almost the entire interior, and parts of the exterior, in just 12 months by himself.
Mecca had been a painter for over 30 years before retiring, and it's something he's truly passionate about.
His work in the museum is an impressive feat already, but it's even more impressive due to Mecca’s need to drag oxygen tanks around with him for every single task.
"When you do a job, you have to put pride in it,” Mecca said. “When you don't put pride, you didn't do a job right."
Climbing scaffolding, painting for hours on end? It’s all in a day’s work for Mecca.
“Had to be done,” Mecca adds. “Rachel said, ‘Get on it, Frank.’ So, I got on it.”
Mecca works at the museum so much, he's started getting some of his oxygen tanks delivered there. Each tank only supplies Mecca with about an hour’s worth of air.
A few weeks ago, Mecca ended up in the hospital again, where his doctor told him he might be eligible for a lung transplant if he gets testing done in Tucson, Arizona.
The museum’s executive director, Cindy Shearer, started a GoFundMe for Mecca, raising money for a safer vehicle to get him down to Tucson and an apartment when he gets there.
Says Mecca: "She wanted to help me, and I said, 'No, that would be great.' 'Cause I could use the help."
If you want to support Frank Mecca on his journey to breathing easy again, click here.