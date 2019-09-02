BOZEMAN- The Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman saw a record-breaking summer.
Attendance was up this summer by 13%, which is an additional 9,000 visitors up from last summer which also was a record-breaking year.
With numbers up the museum is attributing this growth to being featured as a pit stop on the Montana Dinosaur Trail, which acts as a guide for dinosaur enthusiast to travel across the state and see Montana dinosaurs.
The museum is a 501(c)(3) non-profit so the extra funding from the 9,000 visitors will go a very long way.
“This helps us further our mission of Museum of the Rockies to grow and enhance our offerings to the public and our members,” Alicia Harvey from the Museum of the Rockies said.
With summer coming to a close the museum is getting ready to close the Tinsley House in Bozeman before it closes down for the season.
This is the last week to stop by Tinsley House and see what it was like living as a Bozeman pioneer.
Sunday will be that last day until next year to see the costume characters in action.
You can get more information about the Tinsley House here.