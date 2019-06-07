BOZEMAN- The Museum of the Rockies is celebrating the unveiling of the Nation’s T. Rex on Saturday with their own special event.
The event is taking place Saturday June 8 at The Museum of the Rockies from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
They’re celebrating as a fossil that’s very familiar to Montanans will become “The Nation’s T. Rex" in the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C.
The fossil was discovered by a Montana rancher in 1988 and has been studied and on display at Museum of the Rockies since then. But this year the From the fields of Montana to the steps of capital the bones of Wankel T. Rex, known to scientists as MOR 555, (MOR 555), also known as Big Mike, were sent to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History on a .
This is part of a 50-year loan from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The Nation’s T. Rex will be the centerpiece of the David H. Koch Hall of Fossils.
It will open on June 8 at the Smithsonian.
The fossil might be leaving its Montana home for a while, but the bronze replicaA bronze sculpture of Big Mike will still keep its famous place stands outside the Museum of the Rockies.
Find more information on the MOR event here.