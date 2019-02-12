Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ABOVE 6000-FT ELEVATION, TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES EXPECTED, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. BELOW 6000-FT ELEVATION, UP TO 4 INCHES EXPECTED. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH CAUSING BRIEF PERIODS OF NEAR-BLIZZARD CONDITIONS. * WHERE...GALLATIN, BEAVERHEAD AND MADISON. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. WIDESPREAD BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&