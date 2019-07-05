BOZEMAN - Gallatin County authorities report arresting people on the Fourth of July for DUI, disorderly conduct and more:
William Zinn Stillman, 36, of Gallatin Gateway, was arrested on a fourth offense felony DUI. The citation says he was arrested July 4 after speeding 55 mph in a 45 mph zone on Highway 191 south of Four Corners. He has three prior convictions for DUI.
Robert William Webb, 48, was arrested for fourth offense felony DUI. The citation says on July 4, he was speeding about 93 mph on Interstate 90. A highway patrol trooper says an open case of Keystone and opened bottle of vodka were in Webb's vehicle.
Mark Christopher Owensby II, 35, of Manhattan, is charged with assault on a minor, obstructing a police officer, assault and resisting arrest. The citation says around 2 AM, an officer found him sitting in the street, "yelling and sweating profusely" and roughly treating two young children who were with him. Owensby reportedly resisted arrest and received a minor cut to his face during a struggle with the arresting officer. He was examined at a hospital before being cleared for arrest.
Jesse Robert Toups, 26, of West Yellowstone was arrested on offenses of assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence and disorderly conduct. The West Yellowstone police department says around 1:34 AM on July 4, they responded to a bar fight at an establishment called Wild West. Witnesses reported that Toups was challenging others to fight, hit one man unprovoked, and was displaying a knife.