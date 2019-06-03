Multi-agency task force cleans up Gallatin and Park counties

BOZEMAN- Law enforcement from across the region came together in sort of a spring cleaning.
The violent offender task force warrant operation helped clean up the county they are calling it operation spring sweep.
This came together because in 2018 local law enforcement joined the task force officially.
Bozeman Police Chief Steve Crawford said this something we can start to see more of now that they are a part of the task force.
This was a multi-agency operation has the goal of reducing violent crime in Bozeman, Belgrade, Livingston as well as Gallatin and Park counties as a whole.
Crawford said this is a powerful team that sends a strong message to people thinking about doing wrong.
A task force like this is getting bad people off the street but it's making your tax dollars work twice as hard according to Rob Ostermiller United States Marshal.
“The winners are the communities in which we work in you’ll see a difference in crime rate [and the] recidivism rate,” Ostermiller said, “You’ll also see a big difference in the way we operate we’re much more efficient when we work together and that benefits the taxpayers.”
It was reported that during this operation sixty-three cases were worked with fifty-two being resolved with both by arrest or other dispositions.
Thirty-one physical arrests were made either on outstanding warrants or on new charges.
One message driven home in the press conference was how this operation will directly contribute to improved public safety through the county for everyone at home this all because of the joint efforts of our law enforcement.
“That makes an impact when you’re able to take that number of suspects off the street and the ripple of fact that that has the kind of chilling effect on bad behavior it’s definitely a positive for the community,” Crawford said.