In June, East Coast resident Jesse Hubbell died in a scuba diving accident at Canyon Ferry Lake while filming a political ad for a man who was gearing up to run against Senator Steve Daines.
On Thursday, that man, Montana Democrat John Mues, officially launched his Senate campaign to unseat Senator Steve Daines.
Mues grew up in Helena, Deer Lodge, and Wolf Point. He is a U.S. Navy Veteran, a former teacher, and a former engineer in the energy sector.
Mues is one of two democrats vying for the Senate seat.
The other candidate running for the Democratic nomination is Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins.
Republican Senator Steve Daines is running for his second term.
Moving to the House of Representatives, we have our Democratic candidates, including former state House Representative Kathleen Williams, current State House Representative Tom Winter, and Matt Rains of Simms.
The Republican candidates running for house are former State Auditor Matt Rosendale, Corey Stapleton, Lewis and Clark County Republican Chairman Joe Dooling, and Timothy Alan Johnson of Corvallis.
Running for the Governor's seat, we have former State Representative Reilly Neill, House Minority leader Casey Schreiner, and Lieutenant Governor Mike Cooney... all running as Democrats.
Congressman Greg Gianforte, State Senator Al Olszewski, and Attorney General Tim fox are the three Republican candidates running for Governor.