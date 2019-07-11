Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL GALLATIN COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM MDT... AT 516 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 8 MILES SOUTHWEST OF BOZEMAN, MOVING EAST AT 25 MPH. HALF INCH HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... BOZEMAN, BOZEMAN HOT SPRINGS, GALLATIN GATEWAY, AND BOZEMAN PASS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER, CONTACT YOUR NEAREST LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY. THEY WILL RELAY YOUR REPORT TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OFFICE IN GREAT FALLS. &&

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... BOZEMAN YELLOWSTONE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /BZN/ THE FOLLOWING WEATHER HAZARDS ARE EXPECTED: CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING WITHIN 5 NM OF THE AIRPORT. UNTIL 615 PM MDT. LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113