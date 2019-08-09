MSU to make over $25 million worth of updates to Romney Hall

BOZEMAN- Updates are coming to MSU’s Romney Hall, Waded Cruzado, President of Montana State University sent an update to students via email on the status of the building.
Dear MSU Community,
I am sharing today some very happy news: Big changes to one of the most iconic buildings on our campus, Romney Hall, are right around the corner. Next week, you will see construction fencing go up around Romney Hall as we prepare for a multiple-year repurposing project.
Built in 1922, Romney Hall was the university's original, state-funded physical education building. After many exciting basketball games played by the Golden Bobcats and countless hours of swimming lessons in the second-floor pool, the time came when the building exhausted its capacity to serve as a gymnasium. Seeing the state of the building, as well as recognizing its potential, MSU made Romney Hall a priority and began pushing for funding from the Montana Legislature in 2010.
After almost a decade of hard work, earlier this year the Legislature passed House Bill 652, which appropriated $25 million for repurposing Romney Hall. Those funds, plus an additional $7 million to be raised from donors for the completion of the $32 million total cost of the project, will transform Romney Hall. Thanks to the generosity of our alumni and benefactors, $3.6 million has already been committed and we continue to fundraise. Instead of a marginally useable building with just four classrooms with a seating capacity of 141 students per hour, Romney Hall will hold 19 classrooms seating more than 1,000 students, along with a writing center, math center, an updated disability services office, and a greatly expanded veterans center.
When this work is complete, Romney Hall will be a pivotal academic space in our beautiful campus, one that nearly every Montana State student will benefit from during their time here and for generations to come.
What can you expect from the repurposing? On Aug. 5, Romney Hall will be fenced off, and the portion of Grant Street between the VCB service drive and the west end of the SUB loop will close for the duration of the work. While there will be sidewalk detours, you will still be able to access the main entrance of the Marga Hosaeus Fitness Center -- which reopens Aug. 19 -- and the SUB loop will also be accessible. Crews will begin the actual repurposing work inside Romney Hall on Aug. 15.
This is an exciting time to be on the campus of Montana State University. Please mark your calendars for Friday, Sept. 6, from 3 to 5 p.m. when we will host a celebration in the Romney Oval to formally kick-off the repurposing project.
Thank you all for your support. Here's looking to a bright Bobcat future!
Waded Cruzado
President, Montana State University