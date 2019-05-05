Four students at Montana State University are the recipients of one of the nation's top undergrad scholarships: the Goldwater.
Ellen Brooks, Carter McIver, Brenden Pelkie and Garrett Peters will each get up to $7,500 a year for tuition, books, and room and board.
The four students were selected among a nationwide field of over 1,200 sophomores and juniors. MSU can now brag of 74 Goldwater Scholars, making it one of the country's top institutions in the number of scholarship recipients.
Three of the winners are engineering majors, and the fourth, Garrett Peters, majors in microbiology and immunology.