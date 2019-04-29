MSU students don't curb your crap

BOZEMAN- The City of Bozeman and Montana State University are partnering to make sure students crapdoes not end on the side of the road up, quite literally.
Don't Curb Your Crap, is a program started to help ensure big bulky items don't end up on the side of the road.
As students get ready to head home for the summer occasionally couches and dressers end up in places they shouldn't.
So the city will pick it up for free, hall it, and, dump it.
All students have to do is fill out this form, pick a time for the city to pick it up and it's gone!
“The curbs around town are unsightly because students may not have a vehicle or the means to get rid of these big bulky items when they’re headed home for the summer and so they just drag out to the curb and leave them,” Tanya Andreasen Neighborhoods Coordinator said, “this program is an effort to reduce that dumping and instead have those things taken care of.”
In just a few clicks that old couch or broken nightstand will be history.
The city, of course, encourages students to donate functional furniture items to charities such as goodwill.
But the service is not only limited to just students if you're a resident of the city of Bozeman and you need a larger item taken away the city will take it off your hands for $10.
This service is free for students.