BOZEMAN - An MSU staffer says when she slid off the road in Wednesday's snowstorm, the 19-year-old son of the Bobcats football coach stopped to make sure she'd be okay.

Bethany Cordell, associate athletic director for the MSU Bobcats, tweeted today about the slide-off.

Cordell added in a later tweet that MSU running back Lane Sumner also helped out.

