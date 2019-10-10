BOZEMAN - An MSU staffer says when she slid off the road in Wednesday's snowstorm, the 19-year-old son of the Bobcats football coach stopped to make sure she'd be okay.
Bethany Cordell, associate athletic director for the MSU Bobcats, tweeted today about the slide-off.
I slid into a ditch on the way home last night. Who randomly stopped & wouldn’t leave until he safely pulled me out? The 19-yr-old son of @CoachChoate_MSU. Not a doubt in my mind the caliber of man he is raising, whether it be his kid or the 100+ men in his program. #ThatsMyCoach— Bethany Cordell 🎄 (@bethanycordell) October 10, 2019
Cordell added in a later tweet that MSU running back Lane Sumner also helped out.