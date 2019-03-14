MSU senior drum major says goodbye, takes home game ball

BOZEMAN- Saturday night at Montana State University was senior night.
The long-standing tradition of saying goodbye to the seniors who dedicated their college career to involvement went on with goodbyes to beloved basketball and their families passing out flowers at center court.
But another senior was honored for her commitment and dedication to the Montana State University's basketball and football programs.
Although she never ran the ball down the court, made a basket, or ran laps with the football team, Kendra Hergett never missed a home football or basketball game.
She even hit the road a few times with the teams.
Hergett is the Montana State University Pep and Marching band Drum Major.
She joined the band as a freshman playing clarinet and working her way up the ranks ultimately to the band's leader.
Hergett said that when she arrived at MSU she never thought the marching band would prepare her to be a leader and for life after college.
Before the game, MSU surprised Hegett with the game ball for her years of service to pumping up the crowd and keeping the Bobcat spirit flowing.
Like a true leader, Hergett took no credit and gave all the glory back to her team.
“The band did their own thing and I stood up there and encourage them, but they are the reason the band is as amazing as it is right now, I would love to say that is because of me but we [the drum majors] do very little compared to them,” Hergett said.
Hergett has passed the baton to the next great bobcat drum major but says her years on the band will be her fondest memories of her college experience.
She says the best piece of advice she can give anyone at home is to pick up an instrument because her journey in the band gave her an instant friend group, leadership skills, and countless hours of laughter.
Hergett graduates in May with a degree in biochemical engineering, she says before she hits the lab she hopes to tour American as a professional figure skater.
She's currently trying out for Disney on Ice, Holiday on Ice and other figure skating shows.
Even though she may end up playing a Disney Princess in the near future she'll always truly be a bobcat.