BOZEMAN -- Montana State University's Black Student Union will come together to celebrate civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on campus Wednesday.
Efforts to continue the legacy of his memory and work will be center stage at MSU, where BSU is hosting events and workshops geared towards conversation in education.
The BSU tells us the purpose of the event is to educate attendees on topics that range from the history of African American film to colorism.
“Attending this conference would help bring awareness to some of the issues on campus that aren’t really talked about or really evident to people that don’t experience it every day,” Lyla Brown the former president and a founder of the Black Student Union said via press release form MSU. “All of these presentations are led by students and it’s a really great student effort by amazing students and will feature really great content.”
Events are scheduled for Wednesday, January 22. Details below:
• Doors open in SUB Ballroom C, 9 a.m.
• Breakfast served, 9:30 to 10 a.m.
• Opening remarks by Black Student Union, 10 to 10:30 a.m.
The first session: 11 a.m. to noon
• “The Importance of Having Black Spaces,” SUB Ballroom C
• “Relations Between the Native American Community and the Black Community,” SUB Ballroom D
Second session: 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.
• “History of African American Film,” SUB Ballroom C
• “Reproductive Health in the Black Community,” SUB Ballroom D
• Lunch served, 1 to 2:15 p.m.
The third session: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
• “The Concept of Colorism,” SUB Ballroom C
• “Black Childhood: An Age of Deprivation,” SUB Ballroom D
The fourth session: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.
• “Celebrating the Black Diaspora: Traditional Marriage Ceremonies in Eastern Nigeria,” SUB Ballroom D
• Keynote speech by Dr. Godfrey Saunders, 6 p.m., SUB Ballroom A
The day of workshops will end with a keynote speech from Dr. Godfrey Saunders the superintendent of Belgrade Schools and former Bozeman High School Principal, Saunders's speech will focus on the struggles African Americans face in the U.S. and, more specifically, here in Montana.
This day of conversation and workshops is the first of its kind for the BSU at MSU.