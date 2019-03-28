BOZEMAN- The 44th annual Montana State University powwow hosted by the Montana State American Indian Council will start Friday afternoon.
Participants dancing in this year's powwow have a special message, one of remembrance for members of the community lost.
Bree Deputy is the president of MSUs MMIWG group. The group's goal is to bring awareness to the murders of indigenous women.
Deputy says that this powwow is a great way to keep their memory alive and also bring awareness to the cases.
“Not only is it about having these women remembered and having their stories be told and justice try to be served, but it’s about preventing it in the future and taking care of these women we have now," she says. "So we don’t hear about them going missing so we don’t hear about them not coming home one day."
An honor dance will be taking place at the powwow in remembrance of the murdered women from the State of Montana.
A ground blessing ceremony will also take place on Friday at 3 P.M.
The entire weekend is dedicated to the missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.