BOZEMAN- In the wake of two mass shootings across the country, Montana State University Police just completed a four-day series of active shooter trainings on the Bozeman campus.
Law enforcement from around the Gallatin area joined the university officers for the training, which consisted of classroom and live-fire scenarios. Instructors say it's beneficial to have different departments familiarized with working together in case of a tragedy.
Thursday, officers wrapped up their training by working through several live shooter scenarios in Roskie Hall. Instructors say the round shape and layout make the building a challenge for these situations and useful for training.
MSU Police Chief Frank Parrish says with recent events across the country, he wants his officers ready for anything.
Parrish said, "It gives us pause to make sure our training is adequate and we're never going to rest and we're going to be looking for ways to improve and learning from these situations, so we're ready should the unthinkable happen here in Bozeman."
Active shooter training began on MSU's campus about 15 years ago. To ensure his team is always prepared, Parrish says his officers are required to go through a live-fire training every year.
"From patrol all the way up to the chief, we're required to go through this live-fire training annually," he said.
The training is put on across the country by the FBI and is free for police departments. Instructors say they have a range of different scenarios, so officers are prepared to respond to a variety of different situations.
This year, instructors say they're working on revamping their training courses, in response to recent shootings across the country.