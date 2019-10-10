BOZEMAN- The MSU Marching band is ready to bring “all the noise and all of the sound” this Homecoming weekend.
The band has been out practicing in the stadium all week despite the cold and snow.
The crowd relies heavily on the energy that they create, so the show must go on.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s 10 degrees outside and snowing or if it’s a nice sunny day. We're going to be out in the field,” drum major Cameron McCabe said. “No matter what, the spirit of the West is going to be at the game."
Events for Homecoming kick off Friday with alumni events and a pep rally Friday evening at 5:30 downtown. You can get more information on that here.
Saturday will be the Homecoming Parade followed by tailgating parties. More information on tailgating events here.
All leading up to the all-important Bobcats football game against Sacramento State, with kick-off at 2 PM Saturday.
Student tickets sold out earlier this week but there are still general admission tickets available, you can get more information on tickets here.