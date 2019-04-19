MSU makes car that runs on solar energy

BOZEMAN- A group of Montana State University students have built a car that runs on clean energy.
The group of students set out on a mission several years back to build a solar powered car.
The idea which started on paper, then moving to blueprint designs on the computer has finally come to life after much hard work and mathematics later.
The car now sets ready to be driven after a few more final steps on Montana State University's campus.
It cost around $30,000 to build it was all done by the students and has the potential to go 60 miles an hour.
None of the vehicles since next to complete the goal is to race it. It will be loaded onto a trailer and sent to Texas for the Formula Sun Grand Prix.
“Showing off the solar-powered car really shows the future and shows that solar can be a potential energy source for homes and cars,” Levi Allery president of the Montana State University Solar Club said, “we’re hoping this technology is very cutting-edge hopefully it will go on to make a change in the future.”
Allery who is a senior and one of the founding members of the solar club at MSU is excited that the vehicle was completed.
He hopes that he can make Montana proud of his solar powered car.
If you would like to see the car before it's complete you can stop by the l Bozeman Public Library at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 20.