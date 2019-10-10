MSU homecoming round up- snow won't stop the band

BOZEMAN- It’s homecoming for the Bobcats, events start happening this evening, its time to bring all the bobcat buzz.
But with all the recent snow, you may be asking how is that going to affect the celebrations.
Band leaders say, not at all. The MSU Marching band is ready to bring “all the noise and all of the sound,” this homecoming weekend.
The band has been out preparing to keep the energy moving throughout the stadium all week the snow didn't stop anything.
The crowd relies heavily on the energy that they create, so the show must go on.
“Rain, snow, or shine, the spirit of the west has got to get out there and we’ve got to rehearse, we’ve got to perform so it doesn’t matter if it’s 10° outside and snowing or if it’s a nice sunny day were going to be out in the field,” Cameron Mccabe MSU Drum Major said, “[we will keep] trying to do the best we can with the conditions we have, and will practice music… if we have the opportunity will be practicing our marching as well.”
They have been out in the snow marching the last few days prepping that fight song and marching to be ready for the homecoming parade,
“We’re very much prepared, we know that no matter what- the spirit of the west is going to be at the game,” Mccabe said, “if it’s going to be slush, put on some boots extra layer of socks and you’re ready to go.”
Events for homecoming kick off Friday as former bobcats come home to the city of Bozeman for the weekend.
Friday evening at 5:30 there will be a homecoming pep rally in downtown Bozeman, you can get more information on that here.
Saturday will be the homecoming parade that will take over the city followed by tailgating.
More information on tailgating events here.
All leading up to the all-important Bobcats football game against Sacramento State, this is an early kick-off, 2 p.m.
Student tickets sold out earlier this week but there are still general admission tickets available, you can get more information on tickets here.