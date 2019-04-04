BOZEMAN - Montana State University announced Thursday that former player Danny Sprinkle will coach the men's basketball team.
From MSU:
Danny Sprinkle Selected to Lead Montana State Men’s Basketball Program
BOZEMAN, Mont. – Danny Sprinkle, one of Montana State's most accomplished basketball players during his career in the late 1990s, was appointed the program's 23rd men's basketball coach on Thursday, April 4, Montana State Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced.
"There are so many people to thank," Sprinkle said. "This is an unbelievable opportunity for me, my friends and my family. I wouldn't be close to anywhere to where I'm at right now without the support and guidance of so many individuals.
"The people at Montana State attracted me the most to the position," Sprinkle said. "It was even more attractive of a job once I got up to campus and met the people and sat down with them face to face. President Waded Cruzado's energy is contagious. You can see why the campus is booming and why the town is booming. I'm very excited to work with Leon. I know he's going to do all he can to get our program back to the top."
Costello said that not only Sprinkle's background as a former Bobcat stood out, but his resume as a recruiter and his vision as a coach provides the Montana State men's basketball program an opportunity to have success.
"We are thrilled to bring Danny back home to Bozeman," Costello said. "This search was intense and exhaustive, with a large number of high-quality coaches interested in coming to Montana State University. But at every turn, Danny kept rising to the top. It's clear that his Bobcat pride runs deep. Combined with his coaching and recruiting experience and legendary career at Montana State, we couldn't be more excited to have him leading our program into the future."
A Helena High graduate, Sprinkle's coaching career began as a graduate assistant at Cal State Northridge in 2000-01. He spent all but two of the seasons since then – 2006-08, when he was a Bobcat assistant under Brad Huse – coaching in the Big West Conference. He worked at Cal State Northridge as a full-time assistant from 2001-16 and 2008-13. Since then, he has coached at Cal State Fullerton.
Sprinkle added duties as recruiting coordinator at each of his coaching stops. He helped lead Cal State Fullerton to the NCAA Tournament in 2017-18 for just the third time in program history and the year before that the Titans competed in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament. He was also part of Cal State Northridge's 2001 and 2009 NCAA Tournament teams, with the Matadors winning the Big Sky regular season crown in 2001 and the Big West title in 2009.
As a Bobcat freshman in 1996, Sprinkle was a starter during the team's magical run to Big Sky regular season and tournament championships, landing All-Big Sky Tournament honors for his 30-point performance in the Championship. Sprinkle earned Big Sky Freshman of the Year honors in 1996 and first team all-league honors in 1997. He held the MSU career and season three-point records upon graduation and remains the seventh-leading scorer in school history.
"Helena is where I grew up, but Bozeman is where I came into my own," Sprinkle said. "I always take pride in Bozeman. It's a second home. I love to see how it's growing and you see everything and the way it's booming. I can't wait to add to that excitement."
More information on an official public welcome and press conference will be available as details are completed.