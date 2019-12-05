MSU gets ready to host second round of FCS playoffs in Bozeman

BOZEMAN- The Montana State University Bobcats are getting ready to host their first game in the FCS Playoffs.
The number five ranked Bobcats had a week off to spend time with family and get some practice in as they prepared to welcome to the Bozeman area the University at Alban Great Danes of New York.
The top eight teams get to sit the first round out, so we can expect the Bobcats to have done their homework in preparation for this game.
If they lose here they’re out of the playoffs. It’s projected that if they win here they’re likely going to be on the road to Sacramento State University.
This is the second year in a row that the Bobcats have hosted the playoffs game right here in Bozeman.
Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN III.
Some of the bars in downtown Bozeman will have the game live, you can always hang out at the tailgates beforehand outside Bobcat Stadium.
Tickets are still available, to get a ticket you can follow this link.