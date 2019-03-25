BOZEMAN – Demolition is underway on a large part of the Marga Hosaeus Fitness Center at Montana State University.
The roofs of the center’s north and south gyms collapsed earlier this month, and the fitness center has been closed ever since while engineers test and manage the building’s structural stability.
Montana State officials say the gyms, and the building connecting them, which were all built in 1973, will be destroyed and rebuilt. The building that stands between the two gyms is home to the university’s new rock-climbing wall, which opened in October.
MSU President Waded Cruzado announced in a Facebook post on Friday that the decision to demolish the buildings was made in association with the insurance company.
Nobody was injured in either collapse, which happened over the span of three days. The school still hasn't officially confirmed what caused the collapses, but the area received an abnormal amount of snowfall in the weeks before the collapse. Both buildings had slightly graded, though nearly flat roofs. Still, some structural engineers say the flat roofs are likely not the only factor in the collapse.
For now, there’s no timetable for when the project will be finished. Workers are currently focused on the north gym’s demolition, and they’ll move on to the south gym in the coming days or weeks. The demolition will be a slow and steady process, since the affected buildings are attached to the newer sections of the fitness center that will not be torn down.
Officials also add that students will be offered a pro-rated credit to cover the gym fees included in their tuition, but they don’t yet know what that number will be. It’s still unclear when the fitness center while reopen. In the meantime, all university classes that had been held in the building have been relocated to other halls around campus.
More information is expected later this week.
Students are advised to be mindful of sidewalks and roads in the area, as they may be closing sporadically while demolition continues.