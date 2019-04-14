BOZEMAN - The two gyms on Montana State’s campus that collapsed last month have finally been demolished.
The roofs of the north and south gyms of the university’s Marga Hosaeus Fitness Center collapsed in early March. Both collapses took place over the course of three days.
The school still has not released what caused the collapses to occur, but they have said they don’t believe faulty structural engineering is to blame.
Many blame February’s record snowfall for the roofs collapsing.
The gyms, which were built in 1973, will be completely demolished and rebuilt.
The rest of the university’s Marga Hosaeus Fitness Center remains closed for the foreseeable future. University officials say they plan to eventually pay students back for the gym fees taken out of their tuition by prorating the costs while the gym stays closed.