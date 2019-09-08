BOZEMAN – A Montana State University group investing in budding technology companies in the Treasure State just got a $125,000 break to help further their mission.
Montana Innovation Partnership, powered by Montana State University’s TechLink Center, received the grant through a competitive application process.
Montana is one of only 24 states that received the Federal and State Technology Partnership Program (FAST) grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The Montana Innovation Partnership has brought $203 million of small business innovation research into the state.
Over 126 companies have been assisted by the grants, over 83% of which the partnership directly assisted, and that number is only expected to grow with the new support.
Says Ann Peterson, program director for the Montana Innovation Partnership: "Having an organization like TechLink and the Montana Innovation Partnership help these early-stage researchers learn about it is really essential, so that they can navigate the complex proposal writing process that these agencies require."
Anyone starting a tech-based Montana company can reach out for assistance at the Montana Innovation Partnership website.